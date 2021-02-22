It was in the year 2008 when Gurmeet Choudhary played the character of Lord Ram in Ramayan and won hearts with his outstanding performance. Now, even after 13 years, the actor has not lost his grip in the industry and is still a fan favourite. Over the years, not just on the small screen, but he has also wowed his admirers by acting in movies. Another thing that the actor is obsessed with is being fit. With 1.4 million followers on his Instagram, Gurmeet’s stardom is rising with every passing day. And as the handsome lad celebrates his birthday today (Feb 22), we thought lauding the efforts of the star to look toned and maintained. Gurmeet Choudhary Launches His YouTube Channel, Actor to Share Tips on Fitness, Cooking and More.

Trust us, it ain’t that easy to be in shape or lift kilos in the gym, but kudos to Choudhary for always looking fit and fab. From shirtless, black and white to stylish pictures, we are about to take you on an amazing tour that’ll be just about Gurmeet. So, without further ado, let’s check out some of the sexiest photos of the actor from his Instagram that are too hot to handle. Gurmeet Choudhary Credits Anand Sagar's Ramayan For Kickstarting His Bollywood Career With Khamoshiyan.

It’s Getting Hot In Here!

Those Biceps... Wow!

It’s An ‘Abs’ Show!

One With Wife Debina!

Dapper In Black!

The Monochrome Magic!

Setting Fashion Goals!

Uff, That Body!

That’s it, guys! These are some attractive photos of the star from his IG. FYI, Gurmeet also happens to be a trained martial artist and winner of the Mr Jabalpur title. Workwise, he will be soon seen in The Wife which will release on ZEE5 on March 19. Happy Birthday, Gurmeet Choudhary. Stay tuned!

