Mumbai, February 11: Actor Karan Singh Grover returns to the small screen as Asad in the upcoming TV show Qubool Hai 2.0. His on-screen romance with Surbhi Jyoti on Qubool Hai won much appreciation, and translated to success of the original show.

In the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0, the actor dons a sharp, corporate look as he bumps into a runaway bride. Qubool Hai Schedule And Telecast Time: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's Hit Show Returns to Zee TV.

"Qubool Hai is a show that will always be close to my heart. I am overwhelmed by the response that I have been receiving from the audience after they watched the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0. The girls seem to be in love with Asad and I hope I do not disappoint them," Karan told IANS. Qubool Hai Schedule And Telecast Time: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's Hit Show Returns to Zee TV.

Apart from Qubool Hai, Karan became popular with his roles in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.

