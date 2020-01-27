Kobe Bryant Passes Away: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, John Legend and Others Mourn the Death of NBA Legend
In a shocking incident, Kobe Bryant, who starred for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships, died Sunday, January 26 in a helicopter crash. He was 41. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were aboard his private helicopter when it crashed in California, the Los Angeles Times reported. Nine people, including the pilot, died in the accident, With the Grammy Awards taking place on the evening of the incident, celebrities expressed their shock and grief at the event. Also, several others took to social media to mourn the loss of the sporting legend. Kobe Bryant Dies at 41 in Helicopter Crash; Twitter Mourns NBA Legend's Demise, Read Tributes.

A Recording Academy rep confirmed to Billboard that there would be a tribute to the Lakers star. The non-televised premiere ceremony began with a moment of silence for the late Lakers star. The Grammys take place at the Staples Center, where Bryant played nearly his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers. A somber Ryan Seacrest opened E!'s Grammy's red carpet with a tribute to Bryant. "His loss will be felt even more deeply tonight at a place he considered home," Seacrest told the camera. Here are other celebrity tweets grieving the death of the sports legend.

Kanye West:

Taylor Swift:

Justin Bieber:

 

It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!

Cher:

John Legend:

Demi Lovato:

Not just celebrities from the music industry, Hollywood celebs also took to social media to express their grief over the shocking news.