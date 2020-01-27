Kobe Bryant Passes Away: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, John Legend and Others Mourn the Death of NBA Legend

TaylorSwift, Justin Bieber, John Legend mourn Kobe Bryant's death. (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

In a shocking incident, Kobe Bryant, who starred for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships, died Sunday, January 26 in a helicopter crash. He was 41. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were aboard his private helicopter when it crashed in California, the Los Angeles Times reported. Nine people, including the pilot, died in the accident, With the Grammy Awards taking place on the evening of the incident, celebrities expressed their shock and grief at the event. Also, several others took to social media to mourn the loss of the sporting legend. Kobe Bryant Dies at 41 in Helicopter Crash; Twitter Mourns NBA Legend's Demise, Read Tributes.

A Recording Academy rep confirmed to Billboard that there would be a tribute to the Lakers star. The non-televised premiere ceremony began with a moment of silence for the late Lakers star. The Grammys take place at the Staples Center, where Bryant played nearly his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers. A somber Ryan Seacrest opened E!'s Grammy's red carpet with a tribute to Bryant. "His loss will be felt even more deeply tonight at a place he considered home," Seacrest told the camera. Here are other celebrity tweets grieving the death of the sports legend.

Kanye West:

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Taylor Swift:

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Justin Bieber:

Cher:

My💔Goes Out To Kobe’s Family,Friends,Fans. It’s SO HARD To Deal With The Death Of a GREAT STAR,Because We Feel As If We Knew Them Personally.Kobe Bryant Was a GREAT ATHLETE,& All Of America Will Feel His Loss. The 🌎 Has Lost a Bright Light ✨🌟✨. — Cher (@cher) January 26, 2020

John Legend:

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Demi Lovato:

Not just celebrities from the music industry, Hollywood celebs also took to social media to express their grief over the shocking news.