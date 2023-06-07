The Korean director Park Chan-wook, who made Oldboy and Decision to Leave last year, has joined as producer and co-writer of the historical drama War and Revolt. This is Park's first project with Netflix. War and Revolt: Park Chan-wook All Set to Co-write, and Produce Period Thriller Drama for Netflix.

Gang Dong-won and Park Jeong-min's characters in War and Revolt are two pals from childhood who later turn against one another. Shin Chul and Park Chan-wook wrote the script, which is directed by Kim Sang-man (Midnight F.M.).

According to Variety, production is by Moho Film, the powerhouse indie behind Park's Decision to Leave, The Handmaiden and the 2013 Bong Joon Ho-directed Snowpiercer film, in collaboration with Semicolon Studio.

Gang (Jeon Woochi, Secret Reunion, The Priests) commands attention as the mysterious Cheon-young, a figure whose extraordinary martial talent defies his humble beginnings as a slave. Cheon-young, who is attempting to liberate himself from enslavement, blends charm with action. Robert Downey Jr Papped in Semi-Bald Look While Shooting For Park Chan-wook's The Sympathizer (View Pics).

Park Jeong-min (Decision to Leave, Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet) assumes the role of Jong-ryeo, Cheon-young's former master and scion of the Joseon dynasty's most influential military family. After passing the military service exam, Jong-ryeo becomes King Seonjo's personal guard, leading to a heart-wrenching reunion with his former friend. The role requires delving into the complex psyche of a man torn between friendship and duty, reported Variety.

Other key roles go to Cha Seung-won, Kim Shin-rock, Jin Sun-kyu and Jung Sung-ill.

King Seonjo, as portrayed by Cha, is a monarch who abandoned his subjects at the outset of the Japanese invasion but later tries to regain power and respect. Kim plays a strong civilian militia member who defies expectations and overcomes challenges. Jin portrays a civilian militia leader who is a member of the conventional governing class and who emerges as a motivating force amidst the invasion's disarray. The formidable Japanese warlord played by Jung (star of the series The Glory) is aware of Cheon-young's exceptional swordsmanship.