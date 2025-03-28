K-Drama star Kim Soo Hyun is currently facing heavy scrutiny amid dating allegations with late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The Bloodhounds actress' family held a press conference on Thursday (March 27) and disclosed a sexual conversation between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron from June 2016 when the late actress was just 16. A recent video posted by Garosero Reaserch Institute has added to the controversy. The channel posted a clip allegedly filmed by Kim Soo Hyun outside a lingerie shop during a trip in France. The channel claimed that the video was sent to Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. ‘When Can I Hold You?’: Kim Soo Hyun’s Intimate Chats Wanting To Get Physical With 16-YO Kim Sae-Ron Revealed by Parents of Late Korean Actress.

Did Kim Soo Hyun Send Lingerie Video to Kim Sae Ron When She Was a Minor?

The host of the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute claimed that in the video, which does not reveal Kim Soo Hyun's face, the actor and his acquaintance discussed a mannequin dressed in lingerie. The voice in the video, which appears to be Kim Soo Hyun's, compared the mannequin’s figure to those of Korean women and also commented on their proportions. In the latter part of the video, Kim Soo Hyun mentioned that the father and daughter looked shocked after seeing them. He said he was not embarrassed and was heading back to their hotel.

Alleged Clip of Kim Soo Hyun’s Video From France Sent to Minor Kim Sae Ron

[ENG] #KimSooHyun IRONICALLY pretending to be a YouTuber, sent this video to Saeron mimicking/joking about a mannequin in lingerie. “The father and daughter who passed by a while ago, the daughter looked so surprised just now…I made eye contact, I’m not embarrassed at all.” pic.twitter.com/XFfk2CyJKu — Kdrama Jam (@kdrama_jam) March 27, 2025

According to translations by the X (previously Twitter) page KDrama Jam, the actor said, "The father and the daughter who passed by a while ago, the daughter looked so surprised just now...I made eye contact, I'm not embarrassed at all. Now we will go back to the hotel. Thank you." Kim Sae Ron’s Husband Breaks Silence! CONFIRMS Marriage With the ‘Bloodhounds’ Actress but Denies Abuse and Pregnancy Claims.

As of now, neither Kim SooHyun nor his agency, GODLMEDALIST, have issued an official clarification on the recent allegations made by Kim Sae Ron's bereaving family or the Garosero Research Institute.

