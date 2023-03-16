Jung So min with Lee Joon in Father is Strange; with Seo In-guk in The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (Photo credit: YouTube/ Twitter)

Jung So Min has one of the rare innocent faces that instantly calms you down. Her personality comes across as a person who is fun to be around and brightens your life. You want to shelter her, protect her... such is the charm of this really cute looking girl. There's one other aspect of So Min that we have noticed. She manages to have a sizzling chemistry with all her male leads. It's just fantastic. Song Hye kyo in Glory, Jung So-min in Alchemy Of Souls: 5 Kdrama Good Girls Turned Bad in 2022.

On her birthday today, we thought of showing you how Jung So Min's chemistry with five of her costars is really smouldering than the rest. Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min Wrap Filming of Their Movie '30 Days'.

That tension, that jealousy, that kiss... so HAWT!

When she hugs you and you know what happens then...

The pain, the anguish, the longing...the acceptance

Nice and warm

That passion...

#UKDEOK : lee jae wook and jung so min as jang uk and mudeok/naksu in alchemy of souls (2022) pic.twitter.com/B6Xwesbj9g — moo (@yartinos) August 23, 2022

Jung So Min has this charisma to draw you to her. That's the reason her chemistry with her male counterparts is always so amazing and hot.

