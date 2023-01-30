Often, while watching a kdrama, you get more impressed by a character who is not the lead. They leave such a lasting impression on you with their charm, poise and acting prowess that you can't take your eyes off them. Kang Han Na, we feel, is one such actress. She has this air of indifferent charm that engulfs you and makes you look at her more than anybody else. We can prove it. Kang Han Na in Talks to Star in New JTBC Drama 'No Secrets'.

We have pieced together five scenes of Kang Han Na in various Korean dramas that have left us admiring her skill in front of the camera. Here're the five scenes. Park Seo Joon, Jeon do Yeon, Woo Do Hwan - 7 Kdrama Actors Whose Comebacks We Are Super Excited About In 2023.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Ruthless, cruel yet effective. She is the perfect definition of someone we love to hate in this series and scene

Familiar Wife

The evilness gets chic and materialistic as Kang Han Na pulls off another stunner.

Start-Up

The fight for her rights! The switch where she shifts from being a confident badass to a hurt daughter is simply incredible. She never lets her steely demeanour slip even with the transition.

My Roomate Is A Gumiho

From being chic and cocky, Kang Han Na goes to being sassy, cool and unintentionally funny here. This scene made us crack up wild!

Bloody Heart

Generally, the Prince Charming or the Hero gets an entry with a ride on a horse. But here we have Princess Charming...and that's a legit high.

Kang Han Na has done some really unusual roles which always displayed a strong personality, whether it's good or evil. Guess the actress oozes power and strength!

