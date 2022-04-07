Twenty Five Twenty One is over and we already have a replacement, at least in that time slot this weekend. Our Blues, a new Korean drama, will start streaming on Netflix from April 9, every Saturday and Sunday. It stars Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin. Our Blues is a story about the lives of four-five people who are intwined with each other. Love comes to all of them but how they deal with it or don't is what the story will be. Now this series is special for several reasons and we have five right here to convince you why Our Blues is not to be missed this weekend. Twenty Five Twenty One: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Kim Tae-ri's Na Hee-Do In A World Full Of Nam Joo-hyuk's Baek Yi-jin.

1. Kim Woo-bin comeback

Kim Woo-bin's last kdrama was Uncontrollably Fond and that was 2016. He was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 which kept him away from archlights for a considerable time. What hurt the most in Uncontrollably Fond his character succumbs to a terminal illness at the end. So quite obviously fans were devastated. Their prayers were answered he recovered. Woo-bin is now back and we can't wait to watch him again!

Kim woo bin in upcoming drama "Our blues" Coming on netflix 9 April 2022 pic.twitter.com/nWCxFZsTTq — Kdrama Fever #OurBlues (@adyppp) March 29, 2022

2. The real life couple Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah

We know they aren't playing lovers in this show but watching them in the same drama would be really interesting. Apparently, they wanted to be paired with different partners in the show..

3. Jimin's first Korean Drama OST

Jimin's debut Korean Drama OST will happen with Our Blues. Now that's one thing the ARMY can rally behind without hesitation. As for us, we will get yet another OST to obsesses over.

.#JIMIN’s first Official Soundtrack is coming, let’s prepare for the new OST from the drama ‘Our Blues’ on Spotify’s platform. 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗙𝗬 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦:#OurBluesJiminOST pic.twitter.com/p1px3LpIQx — BTS Spotify Data⁷ (@ARMYonSpotify) April 6, 2022

Check out the trailer of the show here...

4. Comeback of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo director after 6 years

Kim Kyu-tae took his time to return to korean dramas after the multi-starrer Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The latter has a loyal fanbase who talk about it till today. The show had released in 2016. We just hope like the ending of the period drama, the directory won't give us a sad ending. For the uninitiatehhd, Lee Joon Gi and IU shot a different ending for the series which didn't make it to the series. In an interview to a variety show MMTG, Joon-gi revealed, "I believe the director was in a dilemma until the very end. No matter what he chose, I think there would’ve been regrets. I think that he thought it would be good if it left a more poignant impression." Well, we agree to disagree on the last bit! From Goblin to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, 7 K-dramas That Won Us Over With Their Bromances!.

5. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha feels

Maybe it's because of Shin Min-ah or perhaps setting, Our Blues gives us major Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha vibes. We hope it lives up to that as we do need a series that's as sweet, delicate and refreshing. We have a hunch it could be a slightly intense version of the Kim Seon-ho series.

