Cha Eun Woo and Ha Yoong Kyung were offered the roles for Bulk. Ha Yoon Kyung would play the role of a prosecutor after she impressed audiences with her acting as an attorney in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Bulk is a crime drama about a police officer, a fixer and a prosecutor team up to pursue criminals at night in Gangnam. Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop in Talks To Star in Diva of the Deserted Island.

View More About Bulk Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)