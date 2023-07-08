Past Lives Movie Review: What do you do when your childhood sweetheart returns two decades later after you've moved on? Past Lives by Celine Song gradually builds up to this predicament as it explores the intimacy of missed opportunities deeply buried in a layer of maturity. The film follows Nora (Greta Lee), an immigrant from Korea residing in New York, as she reunites with her childhood love Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) as they catch up on their lives and reflect on the possibilities of the past, which the film expertly navigates. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret Review: Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams Breathe Life into This Beautiful Ode to Growing Up! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The story starts in the midst of Nora and Hae Sung's childhood. Nora is going to move to Canada, and Hae Sung is saddened by her departure, which immediately generates a sense of dualism between them. Nora lives in New York 12 years later and has largely abandoned that culture, whereas Hae Sun remains in Korea and has deep roots there. Hae Sung believes he will be reunited with someone from his boyhood, but even he has to accept the reality of it.A S

A Still From Past Lives (Photo Credits: A24)

Past Lives is all about exploring a sense of longing and wanting to make up for past time while knowing it's impossible. It's not so much about being reunited as it is about coming to grips with the fact that you aren't the same person you were when you last saw someone, and in that regard, Greta Lee delivers a remarkable performance as Nora. Nora is happily married and a great playwright, but when she is reunited with Hae Sung, she reverts to her childish self, and this is when Past Lives has the most impact. "If you leave something behind, you gain new things too," a line spoken at the beginning of the film and it perfectly reflects Nora's story.

Teo Yoo, who plays Hae Sung, is also a fantastic co-lead who navigates his loss in a way that is often realistic. You're always going to be awkward when meeting someone from your past, and it's adorable how Yoo presents himself here. That disparity in perspectives between Sung and Nora is what made me fall in love with Past Lives' ability to explore its narrative in a realistic and grounded manner.

Watch the Trailer for Past Lives:

However, John Magaro's performance as Nora's husband, Arthur, quickly became one of my favourite parts of the of the film. He has a sense of nervousness because Nora has been reunited with Hae Sung, and it's often addressed through a humorous perspective, but it's Magaro's gently sad portrayal that will just floor you. One sequence in particular sees him need comfort from Nora, and it simply felt so real in that time, with Magaro being a standout. Not to mention that the scenes he shares with Yoo are some of the best in the film.

Past Lives works so well as a film because it combines themes of insecurity, facing the past, and fate in a though-out. There aren't many films that leave you feeling deeply moved by their fundamental theme, and Past Lives never takes a strange turn to convert this story into an unpleasant love triangle. Hae Sung and Nora have feelings for each other, but she knows she has a husband, and it's a devastating glimpse into understanding that the chances that were lost are actually gone.

A Still From Past Lives (Photo Credits: A24)

All boiled down to one fateful weekend Nora and Hae Sung get to share together, the film will deliver profound concepts that will linger with you for a long time. It handles itself maturely, which is what makes Past Lives a fantastic introspect into individuals, with an ending laden with sorrow that I will remember for a long time.

I also need to give a shout-out to Past Lives’ cinematography with Shabier Kirchner’s decision to shoot it in 35mm format doing wonders. He will often frame the shots in a still manner and provide a sense of intimacy to conversations that often go overlooked in movies. Couple that with Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen’s brilliant score, this is just a visually appealing film that captures your attention perfectly.

Final Thoughts

Past Lives is definitely one of the year's most meaningful and emotionally impactful watches of the year, aided by an exceptional direction from first-time director and writer Celine Song. A poignant and moving film that beautifully navigates through a heartbreaking story, Past Lives was a brilliant watch. The film is playing in theatres right now.

Rating: 5.0

