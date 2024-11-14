Choi Hyun-Wook has become embroiled in a major controversy. The South Korean actor accidentally posted himself in a now-deleted Instagram story, leaving many people shocked. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday (November 13), the Twinkling Watermelon actor shared a picture of a Bearbrick figure on his stories. He also tagged the official handles of the toy seller. However, he missed the fact that the reflective material on it unintentionally (we assume) revealed his nude body while taking the picture. Tragic Deaths: Song Jae Rim to ASTRO’s Moonbin, South Korean Actors and K-Pop Stars Who Died by Suicide in the Past 5 Years.

Choi Hyun Wook's Agency Gold Medalist Reacts to the Incident

Until the 22-year-old noticed the reflection exposing his nude, several users shared the image on social media platforms, causing a massive stir among fans. Gold Medalist Choi Hyun Wook's agency has now shared their reaction to the incident. According to a report in SPOTV on November 14, the agency said, "We have no comments to give at this time." Song Jae Rim Dies at 39: South Korean Actor’s New Agency Head Recalls His Desire To Pursue More Roles, Say ‘He Wanted To Do a Lot of Projects’.

Fans Come Out in Support of Choi Hyun Wook

Hi Choihyunwook! If you read this x I hope you are fine, stay strong!. We are still here for you and you still have fans who really love and support you. Stay happy as usual✨#ChoiHyunWook pic.twitter.com/qxfjtsnSM6 — _choiiii__ (@Tte0kw00ky) November 14, 2024

Well Said!

y'all people are so pressed about an idol who's just acting like a human being. #ChoiHyunWook — catto (@little_spoonful) November 14, 2024

What’s Wrong With This Generation?

It's so disgusting & gross the way the fans are zooming the picture & even discussing it publicly with disgusting comments! Choi's biggest mistake in life is that accidental posting. It's okay, if you're his fan then please let him breathe for God's Sake! 🙏 #ChoiHyunWook — ..Soma.. (@_MSoma) November 14, 2024

‘Yall Need To Leave Choi Hyun-wook Alone’

Yall need to leave Choi Hyun-wook alone. He sadly accidentally exposed himself naked on the internet and that will forever stay online. Don't bully him, support him instead. Tell him, it will all be ok. We all know how knets are, they'll want to cancel the dude.#ChoiHyunWook — Wizard (@BaeWizard) November 14, 2024

‘Korean Industry Better Let Him Live’

man never gonna have peace from now on.... korean industry better let him live..he's a good actor 😭😭 #ChoiHyunWook — m⁷🕸 (@mygenigma) November 14, 2024

This is not the first time Choi Hyun Wook has made headlines for the wrong reasons. In 2023, a video of him disposing of a cigarette butt on the ground in a parking lot sparked online outrage. However, that incident seems minor in comparison. Being a celebrity in a country like South Korea is extremely tough; even the smallest actions can spark controversy. This time, however, the issue is far more concerning for Choi Hyun Wook.

