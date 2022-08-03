Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's wedding left us wanting more. The pictures were so beautiful that we just couldn't take our eyes off them. We have zoomed in to see every detail of their outfits, their emotions and their laughs. What a pretty sight! While we were still getting used to them being the Bin-Jin couple we always wanted, along came the news that Son Ye-Jin is expecting. Ye-jin's post about the news was so sweetly written that you feel all the love and blessing they are feeling. Son Ye Jin And Hyun Bin Announce Pregnancy! Actress Shares Good News On Instagram (View Pic).

Son Ye-jin even returned to Instagram after a short break and since then, has been giving us a glimpse of what she is eating these days. The spread is absolutely tempting but what left us much more in love with them is how the spread revealed everything in pairs.

Love in pairs Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin- 8 Mushy Pics of Crash Landing on You Couple That Scream Pure Love!.

It's so lovely to see Son Ye-Jin glowing in every picture of hers. But we specifically love the food pics. So tempting!

