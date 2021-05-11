Matias A’vone, a rapper from Washington, D.C. is making several news publications with his extraordinary rapping and singing skills. The musician has become an inspiration for many youngster’s who wish to pursue their passion for music in today’s ever evolving music industry.

His music is available on all major streaming sites and he is steadily increasing in popularity on his social media platforms. With his skilled song writing, the rap musician Matias A’vone is helping to pave the way for future rising D.C. artists.

Matias A’vone knows a lot about making music being a self taught rapper and singer. He’s even gone the extra mile to mix and master many of his own tracks. This has allowed him to network successfully with many music acts. In fact Matias has been connected to a few major names in the industry such as Chloe x Halle. Back in 2012 Matias helped Chloe and Halle win the fifth season of Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing” resulting in the two making a cameo on Austin and Ally, as well as going on to sign with Beyoncé. He discovered the two singers competing and used his massive following to shift the votes into their favor over several rounds. Over the years Matias has maintained his relationship with the two.

Matias also worked with Mindless Behavior member, Princeton Perez. The two share the song “Show You”, which currently boasts over 50 thousand streams on Spotify. The track was originally released to SoundCloud back in 2018 racking up over 1 Million streams on the platform. The song appears on his latest project “Emotional Support”.

In a very scarce amount of time, he has risen to a new height in the hip-hop world as well as making a mark for his hometown.