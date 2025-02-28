Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen’s Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत in Hindi) has quickly become one of the most talked about Pakistani shows in recent times. The emotional love story that started out as a fun and refreshing take on the grumpy sunshine love story, that addresses age gap romances as well as workplace love stories, is currently at the peak of its emotional drama. With both the leads being heartbroken and choosing to move on by spiraling and making some questionable decisions, fans have been eagerly waiting for more episodes and to witness the drama unfold. And the latest sneak peek from Meem Se Mohabbat is serving as a treat for fans all around. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 23 promo shows us an angry Roshi finally speaking her mind and putting down Talha Ahmed, and fans are already seated to watch this takedown. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 22 Written Update: Talha Shattered Upon Hearing Roshi's Decision To Marry Someone Else! What Will Happen Next in Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobin's Hit Pakistani Drama (Watch Full Video).

The promo begins with Shariq’s mom confirming to him that Ayat (aka Roshi)’s family has accepted his offer of marriage. Meanwhile, we see Mohid accidentally falling into the swimming pool while he is playing unattended. The next still shows us a very angry and concerned Talha blames Sabeeka and her irresponsible behaviour for this accident. The short 50-second clip ends with an angry Roshi, at a hospital, taunting Talha about how an immature, careless, non-serious girl like herself could not care for Mohid (a call back to the words Talha has consistently used to describe Roshi who has successfully cared for and loved Mohid for several days). We see Talha bow his head in shame as Roshi continues and says that Sabeeka and he have really done a "great job" in taking care of Mohid.

The clip has instantly gone viral across social media, with fans rejoicing the comebacks that Roshi is giving Talha for all the ways he has mistreated her. Even as we know that Roshi is expected to marry Shariq, fans are speculating whether this accident will finally push Talha to reconsider his relationship with Sabeeka and how terrible it can be for Mohid. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 22 already showed how Mohid has completely shut off from the world again, barely speaking and refusing to play or be the happy or jovial version he was with Roshi. The upcoming episodes are bound to bring with them some unexpected turns and hopefully take us closer towards the romance storyline of Roshi and Talha. Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Hum TV every Wednesday and Thursday and is subsequently streamed on YouTube.

