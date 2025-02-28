'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 22 Written Update: Talha Shattered Upon Hearing Roshi's Decision To Marry Someone Else! What Will Happen Next in Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobin's Hit Pakistani Drama (Watch Full Video)

Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत in Hindi) has been consistently shocking its fans with a compelling storyline that is far too relatable. The last few episodes have been a complete blow on all #TalRosh shippers, who were eager to watch Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha Ahmed and Dananeer Mobeen’s Ayat Suleman aka Roshi’s love story unfold. While the previous episodes left us all fuming at Talha and feeling gut-wrenched at the amount of sadness Roshi is being subjected to, Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 22 did give fans a ray of hope. Even as Roshi continued to suffer, the episode finally showed Talha Ahmed’s poised and indifferent mask crack as he understood the gravity of the situation he had created. Here’s a complete summary of what happened in Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 22. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Leaked BTS Pic From Talha and Roshi's Wedding? Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen Latest Photo Gets Fans Super Excited.

The episode begins with the villain of the show, Shariq having a crucial conversation with his mother. After tricking his mom into taking his offer to marry, posing as a successful civil engineer, Arsalan, Sahriq urges his mother to pressure the family into saying yes for the marriage. Meanwhile, Roshi finally meets Abid uncle at a cafe, where he sees the drastic change in her personality and behaviour. He tries to cheer her up and asks for her forgiveness for the way that Talha ended things with her. He continues to appreciate her and all that she did, before breaking the news that Talha is planning to marry Sabeeka. He also tells Roshi that both Mohid and he are not happy with Sabeeka and Talha’s marriage. However, Roshi encourages him to support Talha and tells him that she is also planning to get married.

Shariq is also seen confessing to his friend that he is eagerly waiting for Ayat to figure out that the person she may be getting married to is him. He confesses that he will use the doctored video to blackmail her into getting married, and he will then see how long he wants to stay married to her. At the Suleman residence, a tired Roshi walks home and sees Shariq’s mother – Mrs Khan waiting with her family, eager to officially meet her and once again ask for her acceptance. While Roshi’s sister Mahi (Khadija Saleem) is convinced that she will turn them down, Roshi gets decked up and comes to meet Mrs Khan (unaware that she is Shariq’s mother). Mahi is shocked by Roshi’s sombre and silent behaviour and asks her about her relationship with Sir Talha.

Roshi finally loses her cool and confesses to Mahi that he turned her down and she needs to get married to someone else to get over the way he insulted her. Roshi tells Mahi that she wants to get married to someone before Talha and Sabeeka’s wedding. Roshi breaks down in front of Mahi, begging her to support her, while Mahi silently tries to console her. At Talha’s home, Mohid is seen playing with his "Paa" and Abid uncle (Asif Raza Mir). However, when Sabeeka surprises them and walks in, his demeanor completely changes. Sabeeka brings him gifts that Mohid grudgingly accepts after multiple nudges from Talha.

A few days later, we see Roshi’s family visit Shariq’s home and meet him. He manages to impress the entire family with his fake kindness and thoughtful behaviour. Roshi’s aunt, Saleeq, is particularly impressed by this behaviour and also manages to click a few pictures of Shariq aka Arsalan. When they get back home and discuss the prospects, Roshi walks in. While Saleeqa tries to show Roshi his pictures, she refuses to see it and says that she is okay with the wedding if they like the boy. Mahi is once again hesitant about this behaviour. Roshi’s mother also insists that she will call the boy home and Roshi can meet him. However, she refuses to meet the boy and says she is ready to marry anyone. While Roshi rests in her room, she suddenly gets a call from Shariq. Upon seeing the number, she blocks his contact.

Meanwhile, Talha walks into Mohid’s room, where he sees all his toys are spread across the ground and broken. When he tries to console him, Mohid gets scared of him and also apologizes. Talha tries to cheer him up with the promise that they will get new toys. He then walks over to Abid uncle to have his morning coffee. Talha confesses that he is worried about Mohid and the way he has once again shrunken back into his shell. A worried Talha sheds a tear while confessing that Mohid was scared of Talha. Abid uncle then highlights that Mohid is not scared of him because of his shouting, but is upset because of Talha’s wedding to Sabeeka. When Talha tries to once again justify that he is doing the right thing, Abid uncle tells him that neither he is wrong, nor Roshi.

When Abid uncle breaks the news of Roshi’s marriage, we see Talha completely shatter. Abid uncle subtly highlights how the only person who is losing in Talha and Roshi’s race to get married to someone is Mohid, Talha walks away. At the Suleman residence, Mahi once again tries to stop Roshi from accepting this marriage proposal by highlighting that she is being emotional and hasty. However, she refuses to budge from her decision to get married. The episode ends with Talha and Sabeeka heading out to the mall to go wedding shopping. However, when Sabeeka tries to get his opinion on her dress, Talha is lost in his own world, thinking about his dad’s confession that Roshi is getting married.

The upcoming episode of Meem Se Mohabbat is sure to take the show towards some more shocking turns, with a definite nudge at Talha finally realising the gravity of his mistake and how it is affecting Mohid. While fans will have to wait for another week to witness where the story is headed, the speculations are already rife. Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Hum TV every Wednesday and Thursday and is subsequently streamed on YouTube.

