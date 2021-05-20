Mohsen Avid (Parhizkar) in his recent workshop in Tehran presented an explicit expression of rap to the participants. Mohsen then talked about rap and hip-hop styles in different cultures as follows.

The words hip hop and rap are often used interchangeably. At present, the use of any of these words is more a matter of linguistics than a matter of musical style and culture. These two words have become almost synonymous due to the development of the music industry. However, music transactors claim that the two concepts will never be the same.

Hip Hop:

Hip-hop works have roots in the distant past in the New York Bronx, where most of the inhabitants were of African-American and Spanish descent.

In 1970, this style of music originated by the Harlem-dominated Bloc parties. That is why hip hop is known as the main pillar that paved the way for freedom of expression.

Rap:

Rap is often known as a form of freedom of expression that has evolved with the rise of hip-hop culture. In essence, when the DJs of Bronx parties have used rap to express a particular thought or message that was socially obvious. It can be considered as a combination of prose and poetry mixed into one song.

What are the differences between hip hop and rap?

If we look at hip hop, we come to a combination of beats that reflect good-heartedness and flexibility. On the other hand, rap is a way of expressing serious ideas or offensive thoughts.

However, rap does not necessarily mean humiliation and insult and may be used to express personal weakness and sadness. Rap ​​is also mixable with other music genres such as rock, reggae, or blues.

Both genres have the same musical beats, which is why one is often mistaken for another. Despite these similarities, the rich history of each must be seen as a candidate for a culture that resonates with a strong, fun-loving character amidst the heartbreaking hardships.

Persian Rap Criticism:

Persian rap is the type of rap that is singed in the Persian dialect. Recently, the content of Persian rap has become so stereotyped and repetitious where it’s hard to distinguish good rap from bad, irregular arrays, disordered rhymes and very poor singing style have made it impossible to understand rap as it should.

To perform a piece of rap music, you should have a wide-ranged vision, from the realities to the problems and difficulties that are abundant in society.

In complete rap music or hip hop, all the elements are gathered to express the summit of beauty, creativity, and power of hip hop to everyone. Finally, I must say that the purpose of this lecture is to correct misconceptions and beliefs about freestyle among hip hop audiences and also to clarify the theme of hip hop culture.