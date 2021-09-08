Since the day John Walsh started listening to music on his own, it became his passion. A passion that was so strong that he did everything under his control to make a career in music. Thus, with time music helped him develop habits and traits that he or his family would have never thought of.

As a musician needs stern commitment to establish a successful career, John became devoted to his work. He took the responsibility of working himself and completed it with utter dedication. John would work tirelessly for days without a break. He would go weeks without meeting his friends and family. When his audition dates were near, he would spend sleepless nights practicing his style. Every time he worked he aimed to improve himself. He never felt proud or overconfident due to his efforts. Instead, he was always devoted to somehow improving his skills. He believed that if he had the skills, then life will give him the opportunity to prove his potential one day or another.

While aiming to perform in front of thousands of people, John worked on building his confidence. He began working on himself while he studied. At first, he would only perform for his family and friends. But slowly he started getting out of his comfort zone and performed for small events at his occasion and family weddings. This small audience helped John find the confidence he was always looking for.

John always believed that every performance of a musician is special if they perform it with their heart. Nevertheless, a musician can only do this if the composition is truly their own. Otherwise, if something is made out of someone else’s work then a musician won’t truly own it and as a result, they won't be able to give their best to it. To make his unique music, John always thought out of the box. He took inspiration from many artists but composed whatever his heart told him to.

Thus, music helped John turn into a hard working, confident, and creative individual from a very young age. His work and dedication are inspiring for many struggling artists who are still seeking their way into the industry. As music helped uplift John into the better person he is, he hopes that other artists get encouraged with his journey so that they can make the most out of their music career.