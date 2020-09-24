There are several actors from Bollywood and the television industry who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are many makers of TV shows and films who have resumed the shooting of their projects. The makers are ensuring to follow all the safety guidelines on the sets of the show. However, there are actors and crew members who are turning out to be positive of the novel coronavirus. It was just a day ago when Arjun Rampal had shared a post in which he was happy to be on the sets of ZEE5 Original Nail Polish. The actor has shared on Instagram that his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari have tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of the show and hence he’s quarantined at home. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Two People On Amitabh Bachchan's Show Test Positive For COVID-19.

Arjun Rampal shared that he has come in contact with Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari. He also me mentioned that even he has done test for COVID-19 and is waiting for the result. The post read, “Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5.” Shweta Tiwari Tests Positive for COVID-19, Home Quarantined With Daughter Palak Tiwari.

Arjun Rampal Quarantined At Home After Co-Stars Test Positive For COVID-19

Arjun Rampal On The Sets Of Nail Polish

Nail Polish the upcoming ZEE5 Original in which Arjun Rampal would be seen playing the role of a high-profile defense lawyer. This courtroom drama is directed by Bhargava Krishna and this legal thriller is said to be around a murder trial.

