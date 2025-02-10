Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen-starrer Meem Se Mohabbat have quickly grown to become one of the most loved Pakistani dramas across borders. After giving us some heart-warming episodes filled with great chemistry, good messaging and some unexpected returns of the villains. However, the latest teaser from Hum TV for Meem Se Mohabbat has to be the most shocking yet. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 17 & 18 promo, which was recently dropped, is packed with everything from a heartbroken love confession from Roshi (Dananeer Mobeen) to a teary-eyed Talha Ahmed (Ahad Raza Mir); we have it all. Here’s everything that fans can expect from the upcoming episodes of Meem Se Mohabbat. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 17 Video: Talha Asks Roshi To Stay Away From Mohid in a Heart-Breaking Scene, Watch Promo.

The teaser begins with a literal face-off between Sabeeka and Roshi, as they park their car right before each other and get into a heated argument about Talha Ahmed and whom he loves. This scene gives us one of the first title calls out for the show, when Roshi tells Sabeeka, “Aap Mohabbat ke Meem se bhi waqif nahi hai” (You don’t even know the M of Mohabbat). We then get glimpses of Abid uncle’s birthday party that Roshi and Mohid have planned, only for Sabeeka to enter the celebration as well. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Story and Cast: Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's Office Romance Drama Narrating Roshi and Talha's Love Story Has Audience in a Chokehold.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 17 & 18 Promo:

We also get a glimpse into another argument between Talha and Roshi at a scenic beach. However, the turn of this argument has left fans absolutely baffled. Talha, in his true Talha fashion, once again asks Roshi to stop interfering in his life. However, Roshi talks back and angrily confesses her love for Talha and tells him how she changed everything about herself for him. She goes on to say that he does not deserve her love and walks away crying.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 17 & 18 Extended Promo Video:

Fans are already busy speculating where the show will head from here. With BTS videos of Roshi’s wedding and her playing with Mohid on the stage already circulating the internet, people are busy trying to connect the dots and see how we reach Talha and Roshi’s wedding.

The 'angst' between Roshi and Talha is going to be a good run!

My first😭 Angst, when the woman is mad for right reasons is my favorite.#MeemSeMohabbat pic.twitter.com/3GEo0ILNA3 — Riaa Upadhayay (@riaaupadhaya) February 9, 2025

Roshi's pain following her heart-breaking love confession 😭

From now then we'll watch with tissues.Talha,as a boy I totally understand you,but it's too much😭. You are loosing a diamond,noway you made this cutie bunny cry,she confessed her feelings towards you,You literally broke her,look at her anxiety,pain in the end #MeemSeMohabbat pic.twitter.com/sZhINj7PbG — Messi 🐐 Barcelona❤️💙 (@Biplob41453273) February 9, 2025

Talha is doing all this for Roshi, but still

oh how i love seeing men regret losing the love of their life 😋🩷#meemsemohabbatpic.twitter.com/uH36Kzl2GQ — zee (@zeeistrouble) February 9, 2025

They are so husband-wife-coded

TalRosh fans' reaction to new promo in a nutshell

The show has also received immense appreciation for not just addressing the intricacies of a workplace romance but also highlighting the age gap in question. The show airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Hum TV and is subsequently released on YouTube.

