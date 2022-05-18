TV actress Payal Rohatgi was recently seen on Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp and emerged as the runner-up while Munawar Faruqui won the game. But it seems Payal is not happy with this decision and she called it a sad PR gimmick in a long post on her Instagram handle. In the post, Payal was seen posing with handcuffs, captioned "Will Payal pass the spice test?" The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Ananya Panday; Explains What ‘Bollywood Bimbo’ Means (Watch Video).

She wrote: "Sad PR gimmick by Using jobless celebrities to target me. Point is if they know the lazy winner of #lockup and they have watched the show called #Lockup then they need to know Payal and the understand meaning of the word #BADASS." "Kangana and lot of A-grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADASS. Maybe they didn't know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it." Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Visits Tirupati Balaji Ahead Of Her Film’s Release, Says ‘Feeling Blessed After Divine Darshana’ (View Pics).

She also talked about Kangana being a part of Arpita Khan's Eid party, which was also attended by actor Salman Khan and said that Munawar was made the winner after Kangana met Salman at the party. "So that means the concept of the show was an OCCHA (shallow) thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani (she hinted at Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types."

Check Out Payal Rohatgi's Instagram Post For Kangana Ranaut

"The winner had a wife and a child and a girlfriend was busy having romance with another woman in the show and the jobless celebrities found that REAL. The so-called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players and if that is funny then I feel sad for all of them," she also added. She concluded with: "Unfollowing Kangana. Wish her film...(Upside down emoji, perhaps hinting at 'flops') So called celebrities think before u talk stupid stuff in media and look like jerks #payalrohatgi."

