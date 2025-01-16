Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed multiple times by an unidentified robber at his Bandra residence early Thursday, January 16. The attack reportedly took place around 2:30 AM when Saif was asleep with his family. Details of the incident are still unclear, but authorities have confirmed that the robber barged into the actor’s home and assaulted him before fleeing the scene when the family members woke up.

The Bandra police have launched an investigation into the attack. A senior IPS officer has confirmed that Saif Ali Khan is receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital, and his condition is being closely monitored.

