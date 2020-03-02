Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go Horseriding by the Picturesque California Sea (View Pics)

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The internet sensational couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are regulars when it comes to making news online. Be it the two vacationing at an exotic location to attending a late-night dinner together, fans love to know everything about NickYanka. While you were chilling over the weekend in your abode, Priyanka and Nick ditched the sofa and instead went on an adventurous trip. Going by the latest update on Nick's profile, the man shared some horseriding pictures of him and PeeCee, which will make you do the same instantly. In each photo, the couple can be seen joyous. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make a Stunning Appearance at Pre Golden Globes 2020 Party (View Pics).

Going by the series of pics, the two can be seen twinning in all-black attire, but the interesting part about their outfits are the cowboy hats and jackets. While Nick can be seen opting for a black bomber jacket, Priyanka is seen wearing a brownish jacket. Nick took to his IG and shared numerous pictures from their outing where his caption read, 'Sunday' along with a red heart emoji. Priyanka also could not keep calm and commented on Nick's post with a heart-eyed emoji. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Snapped Taking a Tour of Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam (View Pics).

Check Out The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram Sunday. ❤️ A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 1, 2020 at 6:00pm PST

Prior to this post, Nick had taken down the memory lane and shared how his song Sucker completed a year, which also marked the reunion of the Jonas Brothers after a long hiatus. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has a film titled as The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao and also a TV miniseries Citadel with Richard Madden. And FYI, NickYanka are also planning a wedding extravaganza with Amazon. Stay tuned!