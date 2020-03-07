Rachel Weisz Birthday: From The Favourite to Disobedience - Here's Looking At the British Actress' Best Films 

Rachel Weisz Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rachel Weiz is one of the finest British actresses today. After starting her career with a British production, Weisz soon entered Hollywood and has starred in some of the biggest films including some Oscar contenders. The actress made her debut with Death Machine (1994) and after her career truly took off, starred in popular films such as Enemy at the Gates (2001), About a Boy (2002), Constantine (2005), The Fountain (2006), and The Lovely Bones (2009). Although her first award-winning performance took place in The Constant Gardener in the best-supporting actress category for a role that had her playing a murdered activist. ‘A Special Relationship’: Rachel Weisz to Play Hollywood’s Legendary Actress Elizabeth Taylor in Her Biopic.

Over the years, Weisz has starred in several amazing films and has shown immense versatility she moved from action to romance and even period dramas with immense ease. One of the most recent gems of her career is 2018 period drama, The Favorite starring her along with Academy-Award winner Olivia Colman and Emma Stone. For essaying the role of Sarah Churchill in the film, Weiz even received the best-supporting actress award at the BAFTAs. Weisz celebrates her birthday on March 7 and as she turns 50, we look at some of her finest works till now.

The Favorite

Undoubtedly one of Weisz's finest performances, the dark-comedy, period drama had us gawking at the screens as Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone played with our hearts whilst constantly trying to one-up each other in the hope to impress Olivia Colman's Queen Anne. Weisz was beyond brilliant here with her humour.

The Constant Gardener

Weisz bagged her first Academy award because of this film and we have to say it was a well-deserved one. What's incredible about this role is that we see Rachel's character only in flashbacks given that she's an Amnesty International activist who is murdered. How amazing do you have to be in a film where your character's actually dead and only lives in the flashback to still make a lasting impact. It's a powerful performance in every way.

Disobedience

The romantic drama written by Sebastián Lelio is based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman. It starred Rachel Weisz along with Rachel McAdams, and Alessandro Nivola. The film mainly won praises for Weisz and McAdams' performances. The Favourite Trailer: This Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz Starrer Black Comedy Will Leave You Intrigued (Watch Video).

The Deep Blue Sea

The film stars Weisz in the role of Hester (Weisz), the wife of a prominent judge (Simon Russell Beale) who embarks on a romantic affair with Freddie Page (Tom Hiddleston), a former pilot in the RAF. This performance won her the Best Actress award from the New York Film Critics Circle and earned her second Golden Globe nomination.

If you're a fan of Rachel Weisz, we bet you have already caught these amazing films. The actress is now all set to be seen in Marvel's much-awaited Black Widow film where she stars as one of Scarlett Johansson's sisters.