Rachel Weisz celebrates her birthday on March 7 and while we are busy drooling over her man, Daniel Craig, let's take out some moments to appreciate her style file. A British-American actress, Rachel is also a keen follower of both these cultures. There are days when she prefers being all English and then there are times when she's chic, all trendy and upbeat. Rachel has certainly come a long way in Hollywood and her journey from her initial years till now has only been fascinating. Rachel Weisz to Star In and Produce Dead Ringers TV Adaptation for Amazon.

Rachel Weisz's red carpet styling has always been a charming affair. She sticks to simpler designs and loves to have both - solid colours and lots of prints. The Mummy actress is an haute couture obsessed lady and we have seen her nail some amazing designs in the past. From a charming Givenchy gown to a cute little LBD by Christian Dior, Rachel has managed to pick some charming designs from all over. As we get ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look at some of her most modish choices that have made us fall in love with her over and over again. Rachel Weisz Birthday: From The Favourite to Disobedience - Here's Looking At the British Actress' Best Films.

In Alexander McQueen

Rachel Weisz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Rachel Weisz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Rachel Weisz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Rachel Weisz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Miu Miu

Rachel Weisz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Rachel Weisz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Rachel Weisz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We bet Craig has planned some delightful surprise for his wifey dearest on her special day. But other than that, we wish this fine lady tons of love and luck for all the years to come. We hope she has a blast on her big birthday and that she keeps making such stunning appearances in future. Until then, here's raising a toast to her beautiful soul. Happy Birthday, Rachel Weisz!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).