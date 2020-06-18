Rani Laxmi Bai Death Anniversary: Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Shetty, Kratika Sengar and More – Meet the Actresses Who Nailed the Role of Manikarnika, Jhansi Ki Rani!

Indian history is immensely rich as it tells us many tales of all the great leaders who fought for our freedom so that we can breathe the fresh air. Out of the many courageous souls, today let's talk about one in particular and its none other than Rani Laxmibai. Manikarnika, or Manu as she was fondly called, was not born to royalty, but the journey of her rise and fall is something every Indian should be aware of. Well, thanks to cinema television, the story of Jhansi Ki Rani has been retold from many perspectives. And so on Rani Laxmibai's death anniversary on June 18, let's look at all the actresses who portrayed the role of the queen with grace. Rani Lakshmibai Birth Anniversary: Know the Inspiring Story of Great Indian Warrior ‘Rani of Jhansi’.

Here, we bring to many bindaas women who took up the challenging role that of Laxmibai and nailed it with their acting prowess. So let us have a look at them. Khoob Ladi Mardani…Jhansi Ki Rani Makers Pay Tribute To Female Police Officers!

Kangana Ranaut As Rani Laxmibai

The daring Kangana Ranaut from Bollywood stepped into the shoes of Rani of Jhansi in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and nailed the act. Her performance was lauded by critics and fans alike. She also turned director with this one and must say lived upto the expectations.

Anushka Shetty as Jhansi Ki Rani

Anushka Shetty played the role of Laxmibai in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Helmed by Surender Reddy, Anushka made fans go in awe with her jawdropping performance. The film was dubbed and released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Ulka Gupta As Young Manu

From the first episode itself, this historical show Jhansi Ki Rani kept fans glued. The young and fierce Manikarnika's role was essayed by Ulka Gupta with sheer honesty and boy she did impress the masses. From showing her fragile side to turning into a bold warrior, Gupta did complete justice in her portrayal of a Manu.

Kratika Sengar As The Queen Of Jhansi

The show which started with Ulka Gupta ended with Kratika Sengar. The Indian drama was loved by fans so much that it continued for a long run and so they needed someone to portray the role of an adult Laxmibai. Then came in the picture Karatika Sengar who ruled the TV screens by essaying the role of a mother, wife and a warrior with equal aplomb.

Anushka Sen As Manikarnika

After Zee TV's hit attempt, Colors channel also came up with a show, Jhansi Ki Rani which was fully focused on the life of Rani Laxmibai. For this one, a new face, Anushka Sen was chosen and we must say she got into the skin of the warrior brilliantly.

On the same note, we bow down to these ladies for their individual portrayal of the warrior queen and doing justice to it. Today, let's remember the brave queen and her valour with a line that describes her the best: "Khoob ladi mardani woh to Jhansi wali rani thi." Stay tuned to LatestLY!

