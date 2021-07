His raps are lyrically ingenious and his flows are innovative. His new song 鈥淚 Like鈥澛 which debuted in February of this year shows his softer side as he speaks on his relationships and the way he treats women in his life.聽

We are privileged to get to know him better.聽

Hi Aric & Welcome To Medium!聽

What are your ideals?聽

You know this kid wrote to me one time online and told me he was on the verge of聽 committing suicide until he played my project and at the moment that始s when my聽 ideals switched. Or you could say the moment I began question what I始m doing聽 this all for. This music is bigger than me and bigger than us all. The one thing that聽 can hit all emotions full speed and bring us all together. I create music that I love聽 to bring my family together and unite the people I come across make sure we are聽 all eating. stunt a little along the way because you have to enjoy this life and leave聽 a legacy for the new generation to draw inspiration from.聽

How do you generate new ideas?聽

I would say my personal world and experiences, the trials and tribulations I go聽 through become my endless supply of inspiration. Whether it始s my sadness doubts聽 and insecurities to my loves, joys and accomplishments. I始m giving you what I始m聽 living and how I始m internalizing life as I go through it.聽

What motivates you?聽

The motivation for me is my sanity and the people I come across in life. Their聽 stories motivate me to create and inspire and push myself. The biggest room in the聽 world is the room for improvement and I just want to become the best version of聽 myself and hopefully inspire And help that kid along the way going through the聽 same things I始ve been through or am facing in life. We始re all in this together. What is your greatest fear, and how do you manage fear? I would say my greatest fear is living with regret. I never want to reach the end of聽 my journey or even maneuver through my journey looking back saying to myself I聽 wish I could始ve done a certain thing in my life. Before I would始ve said failure but聽 failures come with taking chances and investments on yourself and I just look at all聽 of that as learning opportunities for growth. I manage that fear by stepping out of聽 my comfort zone. living my life to the fullest, diving into new opportunities and life聽 experiences, creating new memories and moments that will live on forever.