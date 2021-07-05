His raps are lyrically ingenious and his flows are innovative. His new song “I Like” which debuted in February of this year shows his softer side as he speaks on his relationships and the way he treats women in his life.

We are privileged to get to know him better.

Hi Aric & Welcome To Medium!

What are your ideals?

You know this kid wrote to me one time online and told me he was on the verge of committing suicide until he played my project and at the moment thatʼs when my ideals switched. Or you could say the moment I began question what Iʼm doing this all for. This music is bigger than me and bigger than us all. The one thing that can hit all emotions full speed and bring us all together. I create music that I love to bring my family together and unite the people I come across make sure we are all eating. stunt a little along the way because you have to enjoy this life and leave a legacy for the new generation to draw inspiration from.

How do you generate new ideas?

I would say my personal world and experiences, the trials and tribulations I go through become my endless supply of inspiration. Whether itʼs my sadness doubts and insecurities to my loves, joys and accomplishments. Iʼm giving you what Iʼm living and how Iʼm internalizing life as I go through it.

What motivates you?

The motivation for me is my sanity and the people I come across in life. Their stories motivate me to create and inspire and push myself. The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement and I just want to become the best version of myself and hopefully inspire And help that kid along the way going through the same things Iʼve been through or am facing in life. Weʼre all in this together. What is your greatest fear, and how do you manage fear? I would say my greatest fear is living with regret. I never want to reach the end of my journey or even maneuver through my journey looking back saying to myself I wish I couldʼve done a certain thing in my life. Before I wouldʼve said failure but failures come with taking chances and investments on yourself and I just look at all of that as learning opportunities for growth. I manage that fear by stepping out of my comfort zone. living my life to the fullest, diving into new opportunities and life experiences, creating new memories and moments that will live on forever.