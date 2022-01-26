Nothing makes an Indian proud more than seeing the Indian flag fly high in the air with pride. To see this very day on every 26th January, many sacrfices were made in the past. Many soldiers lost their lives for the people of the country and we can never forget the kind of sacrifice our leaders did for the freedom of our country. Even after 73 years of celebrating republic day today (Janaury 26), the kind of patriotism and love that we have for our country has not dimisnhed even a bit. Republic Day Images & Gantantra Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Republic Day 2022 With WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Patriotic Quotes and Greetings.
Bollywood had often channelised this love for the country into storylines. From patriotic films to actors proudly talking about how great India is, we have a lot of examples talking about the greatness of our country. Films like URI: The Surgical Strike, Lakshaya, Border, Raazi amongst many other such films are the perfect watch for today. Republic Day 2022: Maa Tujhe Salaam, Chak De India, Ae Watan – 5 Patriotic Songs That Will Give You Desh-Bhakti Feels on The National Festival (Watch Videos).
To celebrate the day, we are looking back at some epic dialogues from Bollywood films that will awaken the patriotic side of you. Check out the dialogues below:
"Yeh Hindustan ab chup nahi behtega ... yeh naya Hindustan hai ... yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi" - Uri
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2022 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).