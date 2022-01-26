Nothing makes an Indian proud more than seeing the Indian flag fly high in the air with pride. To see this very day on every 26th January, many sacrfices were made in the past. Many soldiers lost their lives for the people of the country and we can never forget the kind of sacrifice our leaders did for the freedom of our country. Even after 73 years of celebrating republic day today (Janaury 26), the kind of patriotism and love that we have for our country has not dimisnhed even a bit. Republic Day Images & Gantantra Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Republic Day 2022 With WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Patriotic Quotes and Greetings.

Bollywood had often channelised this love for the country into storylines. From patriotic films to actors proudly talking about how great India is, we have a lot of examples talking about the greatness of our country. Films like URI: The Surgical Strike, Lakshaya, Border, Raazi amongst many other such films are the perfect watch for today. Republic Day 2022: Maa Tujhe Salaam, Chak De India, Ae Watan – 5 Patriotic Songs That Will Give You Desh-Bhakti Feels on The National Festival (Watch Videos).

To celebrate the day, we are looking back at some epic dialogues from Bollywood films that will awaken the patriotic side of you. Check out the dialogues below:

"Yeh Hindustan ab chup nahi behtega ... yeh naya Hindustan hai ... yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi" - Uri

"Mujhe states ke naam na sunayi dete hain na dikhayi dete hain, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai… INDIA." - Chak De India

"Aisi sabhyata jisme ek Catholic aurat Pradhan mantri ki kursi, ek Sikh ke liye chod deti hain aur ek Sikh, pradhan mantri pad ki shapat ek Muslim Rashtrapati se leta hain, uss desh ki bhaag daud sambhalne ke liye jisme 80 pratishat log Hindu hain."- Namaste London

"Chahe humein ek waqt ki roti na mile, badan par kapde na ho, sar par chhat na ho, lekin jab desh ki aan ki baat aati hain, tab hum apni jaan ki baazi laga dete hain."- Jai Ho

"Watan ke aage kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi." - Raazi

"Shayad tum nahi jaante … yeh dharti sher bhi pehda karti hai" - Border

"Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega!" - Gadar

Team Latestly wishes you all a happy republic day. May you all have a great day which you spend watching the parade and some patriotic films.

