January 26th, Wednesday marks the 73rd Republic Day of India. It is a day off for the general population, educational institutions, and most businesses are closed. On this day, the Constitution of India came into effect back in 1950, replacing the Government of India Act 1935. The constitution of India, also known as Bharatiya Samvidhana is the supreme law of India. The document lays down the framework that distinguishes the fundamental political code, structure, powers, procedures, and duties of government institutions and also demarcates fundamental rights, the duties of citizens, and directive principles. Republic Day 2022 Patriotic Songs For Schools & Colleges Functions: 5 Bollywood Desh-Bhakti Geet to Celebrate The Day With Pride (Watch Videos).

26th January was chosen as the date for Republic Day because this was the day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress had demanded complete Independence or Purna Swaraj. With the 1950 constitution, the country was officially known as the Republic of India. To celebrate the momentous day, we have compiled unique Gantantra Diwas greetings, quotes, messages, and HD Wallpapers that you can download for Free! Check out our collection below: Republic Day 2022 Rangoli Designs: Simple And Creative Tiranga Rangoli Patterns And Tricolour Design Ideas to Celebrate the Day of National Importance (Watch Videos).

Republic Day 2022 Wishes

Republic Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Latest Happy Republic Day Wish Reads: You Should Be Proud That You Are an Indian Because Those Who Are Born in This Great Country Are Truly Blessed. Happy Republic Day 2022

Happy Republic Day 2022 Greetings

Happy Republic Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Republic Day 2022 HD Image Reads: Let Us Join Our Hands and Work Together To Protect Our Nations From All the Social Evils That Are Tarnishing Its Greatness. I Wish You a Very Happy Republic Day 2022

Best Gantantra Diwas 2022 Quotes

Gantantra Diwas 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Republic Day 2022 HD Wallpaper Reads: Be Proud That You Are an Indian Because Lucky Are Those Who Are Born in This Great Country. Happy Republic Day 2022

Check Out Republic Day 2022 Thoughts, Here:

Republic Day 2022 Thoughts (File Image)

Special Republic Day 2022 Image Reads: Some Like Sunday, Some Like Monday, But I Like One Day And That Is Republic Day. Wishing You All Happy Republic Day 2022

Happy Gantantra Diwas 2022 Messages

Republic Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp SMS Reads: Rejoice in the Glory of the Nation and Do Not Forget To Thank the Soldiers, Who Are Vigilance and Sacrifice Keeps Us Safe. I Wish You a Very Happy Republic Day 2022.

Happy Republic Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Images With Patriotic Quotes for Gantantra Diwas

On this day President of India addresses the nation. Moreover, a grand Republic Day Parade is held at the national capital New Delhi at the Rajpath. Thousands of people gather around the Raj Path and India Gate to watch the Republic Day parade. Republic Day is one of three Indian national holidays and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).