Actress Sana Khan and her husband Maulana Anas Saiyad have been in the media glare for a while now, eversince they got married. Sana, a well known name in the film and television world, first quit the showbiz industry in October to pursue a path led by religion. This was followed by the actress tying the knot soon with Anas. In a recent interview, Sana opened up about her decision to quit the industry and also opened up about her husband. Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan, After Quitting the Industry, Ties The Knot With Gujarat-Based Mufti Anaas (View Pics and Video).

And now, her husband Maulana Anas Saiyad also spoke to a daily and put forth his side of the story on Sana and his marriage, trolls targetting the couple and also how he was not behind Sana's decision of quitting the world of glitz and glamour. Sana Khan Opens Up On Marriage To Anas Saiyad, Quitting Showbiz And Trolls Targeting Her and Husband.

"I prayed to God that I want to marry Sana and he heard my prayers. I feel that I wouldn’t have been this happy if I had married anybody else. Sana is not full of herself. She is affable, forgiving and has a clean heart," revealed Anas in a conversation with BT. Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan Quits Showbiz, Says 'May Allah Help Me n Guide Me In This Journey (View Post).

He continued, "I always wanted a girl who complemented and completed me. People still ask me how I got married to an actress, but yeh chhoti soch ke log hain. It’s my life and no one should comment on it. People are free to think that we are a mismatched couple, but only we know how compatible we are.”

He also made it clear that he had nothing to do with Sana's decision to quit the industry. He revealed, "I have never forced her to lead life in a certain way. She announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. People thought that it’s because of the pandemic and no work, but she always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing."

"I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry,” he concluded.

