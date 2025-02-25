Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently had a moment reminiscent of Om Shanti Om (200&) when she recreated a memorable scene from the film, paying tribute to Deepika Padukone's iconic portrayal of Shanti Priya. She shared the video on Instagram, which quickly garnered attention from her followers. While a section of fans applauded her beauty and grace, the reaction to her portrayal of the character was more divided. Some netizens took to criticising her performance, with a few even resorting to trolling and age-shaming her. ‘Verbally Assaulted’: Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Slams US Event Organisers, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ Star Urges Media to ‘Show Some Responsibility’ (See Post).

Hania Aamir Mocked for Her 'Om Shanti Om' Reel on Insta

In a video shared on Instagram, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recreated the iconic entry scene of Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om. The clip shows Hania stepping out of a car, strutting down a red carpet, and waving to fans, much like Padukone's character in the film. For the tribute, Hania chose a stunning golden, shimmery dress, opting for a different look from Padukone’s original classic pink ensemble. However, her performance received mixed reactions, with some users harshly slamming her, calling her "old" and sarcastically commenting "nice try" in the comments section. ‘Not Our Indian Culture’: Shehnaaz Gill Faces Backlash For Wearing Monokini With Unbuttoned Hot Shorts at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Hania Aamir Channels Her Inner Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Netizens Feel Hania Aamir Does Not Have Deepika Padukone's Aura

Hania Aamir Instagram

For the uninitiated, Hania Aamir predominantly stars in Urdu-language television shows and films. Her most recent project, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which aired on July 2, 2024, alongside Fahad Mustafa, quickly became one of the year’s most-watched series. The remarkable chemistry between the lead actors earned widespread praise. Aamir’s journey began in 2016 with her debut in the comedy film Janaan.

