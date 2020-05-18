Sonalee Kulkarni is Engaged to Kunal Benodekar; Marathi Actress Announces the Happy News on her Birthday

Sonalee Kulkarni is Engaged to Kunal Benodekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Popular Marathi actress, Sonalee Kulkarni announced her engagement with Kunal Benodekar on the special occasion of her birthday. No, she didn't get engaged on her birthday but decided to share the happy news with her fans on this special day. The couple in fact exchanged their rings in February in Dubai where her fiance resides we believe. Sonalee took to her Instagram account to share this big news with a sweet picture clicked on their engagement day. Sonalee Kulkarni Birthday Special: 5 Pictures of the Maharashtrian Beauty That are Just Like a Dream!

Sonalee in her conversation with Times of India elaborated on how they met and connected instantly. "Kunal and I met in London during the shoot of Ti And Ti and hit it off instantly. We got engaged amidst the presence of our immediate family members. Two months ago, I had come to just meet him in Dubai as he works here, but I got stuck here because of the lockdown," she revealed.

Speaking about the reason why she kept her engagement hidden for so long, the actress explained, "We didn't want to announce a good news amidst the coronavirus outbreak. We both decided to wait for the situation to get better. Also, we had not received our engagement pictures because here the process took a longer time. So, I chose my birthday to share this special news with everyone."

Sonalee is a very popular and prominent name in the Marathi film industry and is known for her work in movies like Hirkani, Natrang, Mitwa, Poshter Girl, and Classmates. We congratulate the couple on their engagement while patiently waiting for an update on their wedding date.