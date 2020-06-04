10 Years of Vedam: Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty and Team Celebrate a Decade of Their Super Hit Film over Video Call

Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty's Vedam Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

South stars Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty, along with the team of the Telugu superhit "Vedam", celebrated 10 years of the film's release on a video call. Thanking the team, Arjun tweeted on Thursday: "A Decade of Vedam. I would Like to Thank each and everyone who is a part of this beautiful journey. I heart fully thank @dirkrish for his vision n passion.

And I would like to thank @HeroManoj1 #Anushka @BajpayeeManoj Ji & many other actors & technicians for their support. Spl THANKS to MMKeeravani garu , gyanahekar garu & other technicians. I heartfully thank Arka Media for believing in us . #DECADEOFVEDAM."

Allu Arjun Shares Screenshot of Facetiming with Team Vedam

Interacting with Vedam Team After a Decade again . The love and warmth is still the same #DecadeofVedam pic.twitter.com/sFQqPvCxP6 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 4, 2020

He also tweeted a shot of the video call and wrote: "Interacting with Vedam Team After a Decade again. The love and warmth is still the same #DecadeofVedam." Directed by Krish, the action drama revolves around five characters, and how their lives get entangled after a terrorist attack.