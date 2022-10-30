After Karthi-starrer Kaithi and SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR featuring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, Vijay-starrer Master is all set to hit screens in Japan. Sources said that the film will screened in Japan from November 18. "The film's Japanese version has been titled Sensei. The film is being dubbed in Japanese for its release there," the sources added. Like Kaithi, Master has also been directed by Vijay Kanakaraj. RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR Promote Their Magnum Opus with Japanese Media Ahead of Release (View Pic).

Rajinikanth's Tamil films have done considerably well in Japan. In fact, the Tamil superstar enjoys a reasonably big fan base in the Land of the Rising Sun as well. Not many south Indian films, however, have released in the East Asian nation until now. Late last year, Lokesh Kanakaraj's Tamil superhit film 'Kaithi', featuring Karthi in the lead, released in Japan. The development occurred after one of the Japanese distributors evinced interest in showcasing the film to audiences in Japan. RRR in Japan: Ram Charan – Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Jr NTR – Lakshmi Pranathi Are All Smiles as They Walk Hand in Hand at Shibuya Crossing (Watch Video).

Master in Japan:

Thalapathy Vijay’s #Master to release in #Japan with the title #Sensei, to hit the screens on 18th of November! pic.twitter.com/vDdjqJb6u0 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) October 30, 2022

"We were approached by a distributor who liked the film and wanted to showcase it in Japan. This is the first time that we are releasing one of our films in Japan. If this works, a new market will open up," 'Kaithi' producer SR Prabhu had then told IANS.

