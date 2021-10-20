Earlier this year, in April, Akhil Akkineni had announced that he is teaming up with ace filmmaker Surender Reddy for a film titled Agent. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is jointly produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Now the latest buzz is, the makers have roped in Mollywood superstar Mammootty to play a crucial role in this upcoming Telugu flick. He’d reportedly be essaying the role of an army officer in Agent. It is also stated that the actor would be heading to Europe soon and has allocated 10 days of shoot. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Mammootty In Agent

Akhil Akkineni’s Look In Agent

