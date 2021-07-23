Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has started shooting for the climax scene of his upcoming film Akhanda in a temple in Tamil Nadu. While the exact location is being kept under wraps for the Boyapati Srinu's directorial, according to the production team, an important fight sequence is being shot there. Vishal Gets Injured While Shooting Climax Scene of His Upcoming Tamil Film.

Along with Balakrishna, the lead cast is participating in the climax shoot. Stunt Shiva, known for directing action scenes in many Tollywood films, is helming the action for this one as well. The film's action is said to be one of its highlights. Cold Case Ending Explained: Decoding the Twisty Climax of Prithviraj Sukumaran-Aditi Balan’s Amazon Prime Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

Actress Pragya Jaiswal is the leading actress in the film, whereas Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth will be seen in crucial roles. SS Thaman has composed the music.

