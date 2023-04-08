Allu Arjun has made his fans fall head-over-heels in love with his impeccable acting skills, dance style and taste in fashion. The Tollywood star, who celebrates his 41st birthday today, is one of the highest paid actors in the industry. Arya, Bunny, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pushpa: The Rise are some of the blockbusters in his kitty. Be it onscreen or off screen, Allu Arjun has proved that he’s the king of swag. His mass performances with his rugged style has charmed the audiences. Pushpa The Rule First Look Poster Out! Allu Arjun's Fierce Look is a Treat For Fans (View Pic).

Fans wait to catch a glimpse of this Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2 star on social media. Whenever he has posted any photos of himself on Instagram, it has set internet on fire. On the eve of his birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 treated fans by dropping his first glimpse from the upcoming film. It showcases his character scaring away a tiger in the forest and giving an intense look to the night vision camera. On the occasion of his birthday today, let’s take a look at some his photos that proved he’s the king of swag. Pushpa The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun is Back From Dead To Rule Again as Makers Share New Footage Ahead of His Birthday (Watch Video).

That Rugged Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

"Thaggede Le"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

"Pushpa"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Tollywood Hunk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Throwback To 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Ain’t he looking totally dapper? His rugged style has always left all his fans enthralled. Here’s wishing Allu Arjun a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects in the future.

