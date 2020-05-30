Allu Arjun Shares A Cute Childhood Pic To Wish Brother Allu Sirish On His Birthday!

Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, has turned a year older today. Fans have been pouring in wishes for the handsome hunk across social media platforms. But the one that has caught everyone’s attention is the pic that Allu Arjun has shared on Instagram. The superstar has shared two adorable pics on his Insta story and wished Allu Sirish. But the one that has turned out to be everyone’s favourite are the brothers’ childhood pic, they’re looking super cute in that pic! Allu Sirish Birthday: 5 Movies Of The Tollywood Hunk That Are A Must Watch!

Besides the pic, the caption that Allu Arjun has put up to wish Allu Sirish is simply too sweet to handle. In one of the pics he wrote, “Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day To My Dearest Brother SIRI”. In another post he wrote, “U Will Always Be My Most Fav Baby In The World”. Fans of these handsome brothers are not just able to take their eyes off from these pics. If you haven’t seen them yet, you got to take a look at them right away! Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Others Come Together for Makar Sankranti 2020 Celebration! View Pic.

Allu Arjun And Allu Sirish

Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Handsome Brothers

Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the occasion of Brother’s Day, Allu Sirish had shared a heartfelt post for his two brothers, Allu Bobby and Allu Arjun. He had written, “Happy Brother’s Day. Grateful that you two have made life easier for me since childhood. More pocket money, lesser rules and stronger lobby with parents! Haha. It’s a blessing to have brothers like you two! @allubobby @alluarjunonline.”