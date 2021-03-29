While many actors from the South have made their debut in Bollywood with film roles, Telugu actor Allu Sirish is trying the music video route. He features in video of the hit track 'Vilayati sharaab' sung by Darshan Rawal and Neeti Mohan. The song is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, and penned by Kumaar. Featuring with Sirish is TV actress Heli Daruwala. Telugu Star Allu Sirish Shares His Least Favourite Part of Shooting.

Sirish, brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, calls the video a "stroke of luck", adding that he awaits "something exciting" for a Hindi film debut."I have not thought about a Hindi debut yet but if something exciting comes my way I will definitely do it," Sirish tells IANS. Allu Sirish Feels There Is a Lot of Stigma Towards Made in India Products and This Needs to Change.

He adds: "Right now my dubbing work only is travelling so much and that gets me so excited. With the films lined up here, I don't get time to actively pursue anything else." Sirish made his acting debut as the lead star of the 2013 bilingual film Gouravam and later did successful films such as Kotha Janta, Srirasthu Subamastu and Okka Kshanam.

Check Out Song Vilayati Sharaab's Video Below:

The actor's last release, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, got a great response from pan India television reach. Talking about 'Vilayati sharaab' and how it happened, Sirish says: "I don't know how did this land in my lap. This is a stroke of luck or something. Even while doing the video I didnt think how many views I would get. I just enjoyed it so much. I wish I could just again shoot the video because it was so much fun."

