Twitteratis had their eyes transfixed on Twitter after Gautham Vasudev Menon's controversial tweet. The actor was featured as the lead actor in the poster of a Tamil film titled Anbuselvan, which he denied being a part of. He blasted a tweet after Pa Ranjith shared the poster on social media and said that he has not even met the director of the film, A Vinoth Kumar, ever. The news became even more concrete when Pa Ranjith also deleted his tweet consisting of the poster of the film. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Silambarasan Is Unrecognisable in the First Look Poster of His Next.

The makers of the film came across Gautham's tweet and decided to resolve the issue quickly. They shared a few from the film featuring the actor. In one of the scenes, one can see him interacting with a policeman, another scene features him talking to some goons. Producer Magesh of Seventy MM Studios, who has backed the film, also spoke to Cinema Express and spilled the beans on what actually happened with the film and the poster.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

"We signed a crime thriller film titled Kelvikuri with Gautham sir. We started shooting in 2019, and he had shot for 16 days for the film. All of a sudden, without intimating us, he changed his look for Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and so that caused a delay," he told Cinema Express.

He further added that the title change of the film was also communicated to the star. "Later, due to internal issues, we had to change the director of the film, who was replaced by his co-director A Vinoth Kumar. We then changed the film's title to Anbuselvan as a tribute to his fan-favourite character," Magesh revealed.

The producer further revealed that Gautham's film Joshua additionally delayed the project for a longer time and that the actor wasn't keen on releasing the first look or teaser of Anbuselvan. "He was also adamant about reinstating the original director, but convinced him to go ahead with Vinoth."

Magesh also approached the Tamil Producers Council for help, after which Gautham reassured that he will shoot for the film after completing Simbu's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. "However, I couldn't reach out to him after that, and I wanted to release the first look for Deepavali. It is unfair for him to say that he has no idea about the film or the director.

I am very hurt by his statements. 75 per cent of the film is over. If Gautham gives 15 days of his call sheet, we will finish the film and get it ready for Pongal release. Thenandal Murali, the head of the Tamil Producers Council assured me that Gautham will be asked to shoot for the film post-Deepavali and that he will make sure the film will be completed," he added.

