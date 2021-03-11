AR Rahman's film production venture 99 Songs, a musical-romance drama, is all set to release theatrically on April 16. Rahman, who forays into scriptwriting and film production with the upcoming film, made the announcement on Twitter. Ayalaan Song Vera Level Sago: On Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday, Check Out This Peppy Melody Sung by AR Rahman!

"Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas. @jiostudios @YM_Movies @idealentinc @JioCinema," Rahman tweeted. Backed by Rahman''s production company YM Movies, "99 Songs" is presented by Jio Studios. The film will play in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Dil Bechara: AR Rahman Unveils the List of Songs He Composed For Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Film (View Tweet).

Check Out AR Rahman's Tweet Below:

99 Songs is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, former frontman of the hardcore band Scribe. Rahman has also composed the original score and 15 songs for the film, starring newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).