South actor Sivakarthikeyan celebrates his birthday today (Feb 17). And to mark this occasion, the makers of Ayalaan, dropped the first song from the movie. Titled as 'Vera Level Sago', this melody is crowned by none other than AR Rahman. The maestro has also co-written the song with lyricist Vivek, apart from singing it. This is the first time Rahman and Sivakarthikeyan have collaborated with each other. And must say, that what better gift for the star than 'Vera Level Sago'. It's a peppy and foot-tapping number that'll surely impress the masses. Another Surprise for Sivakarthikeyan Fans! After Doctor, First Look of Ayalaan to be Unveiled Today.

Elaborating on the track, it's a tribute to the common people. As the lyrics are indeed fast and the music will take you into a different world altogether. The song recognises all the good deeds done by mankind to create a better world around us. All in all, it's a fine melody with quite a strong message. Ayalaan is a multi-lingual film that'll be out in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Sivakarthikeyan Birthday: Doctor, Ayalaan, Don – Here’s Looking At Upcoming Movies Of Tamil Cinema’s Actor-Producer!

Check Out The Song:

Here it is .....Vera Level Sago (From "Ayalaan") https://t.co/QqkjOEjrNA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 17, 2021

For the one's who aren't aware, Sivakarthikeyan's this film has quite a different premise as it revolves around how a creature from another planet lands on the planet Earth and becomes friends with the lead. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran playing key roles. It will hit the big screens on March 26. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).