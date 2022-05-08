Tollywood actor Rahul Ramakrishna who shot to fame with Arjun Reddy, has revealed that he is to tie the knot soon. The actor also posted a photo of himself and his fiancee Bindu kissing. Several fans sent supportive comments on the post. Before the pandemic, Rahul, who made a name for himself in Tollywood with multiple blockbusters, had planned to marry his lady love, Bindu. Lock Upp: Sangram Singh Asks Payal Rohatgi to Marry Him During Family Special Episode (Watch Video).

Bindu is a software developer, and the couple had previously planned a simple registered wedding. Bindu was a big fan of Rahul's work, he previously revealed. At a gathering, the couple initially met. When Bindu offered him a ride back home because he couldn't locate one, the two connected. "I thought that was a pretty thoughtful gesture on the part of a stranger. As we opened up on the ride, our relationship began." Athiya Shetty to Marry Beau KL Rahul This Year in a South Indian Winter Wedding – Reports.

Rahul Ramakrishna Kisses Fiance Bindu and Announces Wedding

"We have a lot in common, whether it's personality or professional attributes," Rahul recalls. Apart from 'Arjun Reddy', Rahul has a couple of big movies included in his biography, while his recent appearance in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster pan-India movie 'RRR' grabbed him more appreciation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2022 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).