Arya is majorly known for works in Kollywood. Besides doing films in Tamil, he has also appeared in a number of Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada movies. This south hunk, who celebrates his 40th birthday today, was born as Jamshad Cethirakath, but is better known by his stage name. As Arya turns a year older today, fans of the actor have shared special posts and thoughtful wishes for him across social media platforms. But on this special day, one got to take a look at his pictures with his ladylove, dearest wifey and actress, Sayyeshaa. Sayyeshaa Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday with Arya and Family (View Pics).

Arya’s love story with Sayyeshaa Saigal (grandniece of veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu) was talk of the town. The two had met each other on the sets of the film Ghajinikanth and on Valentine’s Day last year the duo had made their relationship official. Ever since then fans are going gaga about this couple. They got married on March 10, 2019 at the Falaknuma Palace and it was a royal affair. Let’s take a look at some of their photos that prove they are a match made in heaven! Are Kollywood Couple Sayyeshaa and Arya Expecting Their First Child Together?

Fitness Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arya (@aryaoffl)

Made For Each Other

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arya (@aryaoffl)

Match Made In Heaven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arya (@aryaoffl)

The Day They Exchanged Wedding Vows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arya (@aryaoffl)

Locked Together Until Eternity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa)

Precious Moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa)

Arya made his acting debut in 2005 with the Tamil film Arinthum Ariyamalum. Since then he has been delivering some brilliant performances and from critics to fans, all are impressed with his work. Here’s wishing Arya a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).