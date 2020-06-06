Are Kollywood Couple Sayyeshaa and Arya Expecting Their First Child Together?

Sayyeshaa and Arya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kollywood couple Sayyeshaa and Arya are one of the most loved couples. The couple have been married for a year now and fans are often left in awe of their adorable pictures together. The duo is always spreading love and positivity with their posts. Who can forget Sayyeshaa's sweet wedding anniversary post that totally melted our hearts. Amid the lockdown, Sayyeshaa has been mainly posting throwback pictures and it has led many to believe that the actress is expecting her first child with Arya. While there has been no confirmation from the actress' side, several reports claim the actress is expecting. Sayyeshaa Saigal Takes Up the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge and Shows Off Her Sexy Dancing Skills on TikTok! (Watch Video).

Reports stated that it has been a while since Sayyeshaa shared her dancing videos and that the actresses loose clothing in her previous video had everyone suggesting that she may be pregnant. Sayyeshaa and Arya tied the knot on March 10, 2019. The couple met during the shoot of Ganjinikanth and sparks soon flew between them. There have also been reports among Kollywood portals that Sayyeshaa hasn't been signing any new movies and that's because the actress is pregnant. Sayyeshaa Shares a Sexy Throwback Pic from Her Bali Vacay and Says ‘I Miss The Water’.

Check Out Sayyesha's Throwback Post Here:

If these reports are to go by, we are certainly thrilled for the couple and can't wait for an official confirmation soon. On the work front, the couple are all set to be seen together once again inn Teddy. The film's teaser was released recently and has left Kollywood fans super impressed.