Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

B Kannan, Renowned South Cinematographer, Dies at 69 In Chennai

South Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 04:22 PM IST
A+
A-
B Kannan, Renowned South Cinematographer, Dies at 69 In Chennai
Cinematographer B Kannan Passes Away (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Celebrated south cinematographer B Kannan passed away In Chennai on June 13, 2020. He was 69 at the time of his demise. The cinematographer had been ill for the past few weeks and was also hospitalised and underwent heart surgery. It is being reported in cinema.dinamalar.com that he was moved to the ICU after his condition did not improve and he breathed his last today. Kannan is survived by wife Kanchana and daughters Madhumati and Janani. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39.

B Kannan was a well-known personality in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu industries. Even though he had worked on more than 50 films in the South Indian film industry, B Kannan was known for his constant association to director Bharathiraja. In fact, he 40 out of his 50 films were with Bharathiaraja. Maranalloor Das Dies at 47; Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Condole Demise of Mollywood’s Popular Bodyguard.

Check Out This Tweet Below:

B Kannan had won the Shantaram Award for his work on the film Kadal Pookkal and was also the recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Best Cinematography for his movies Alagal Oivathillai and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei.

It is being reported that Kannan's mortal remains are at his home in Alwarpet in Chennai. His last rites will take place on June 14. Our prayers are with Kannan's family. May his soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
B Kannan B Kannan Cinematographer B Kannan Death B Kannan Demise B Kannan Dies B Kannan Passes Away Cinematographer B Kannan Dies
You might also like
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's Next Finds its Villain in Kichcha Sudeep?
South

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's Next Finds its Villain in Kichcha Sudeep?
Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Another Picture Perfect Pout Selfie On Instagram And Shares The Secret Behind It!
Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Another Picture Perfect Pout Selfie On Instagram And Shares The Secret Behind It!
Sobhita Dhulipala Is Working Off That Monochrome Tres Chicness Fabulously in This Throwback Image!
Fashion

Sobhita Dhulipala Is Working Off That Monochrome Tres Chicness Fabulously in This Throwback Image!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh & Family Return Home From Hospital But Still COVID-19 Positive (View Post)
TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh & Family Return Home From Hospital But Still COVID-19 Positive (View Post)
Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!
Fashion

Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!
Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Hollywood

Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Godzilla vs. Kong Gets Postponed, Alexander Skarsgard Starrer To Release In May 2021
Hollywood

Godzilla vs. Kong Gets Postponed, Alexander Skarsgard Starrer To Release In May 2021
Patrick Wilson Joins Halle Berry, Josh Gad in Thriller 'Moonfall'
Hollywood

Patrick Wilson Joins Halle Berry, Josh Gad in Thriller 'Moonfall'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement