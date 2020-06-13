B Kannan, Renowned South Cinematographer, Dies at 69 In Chennai

Celebrated south cinematographer B Kannan passed away In Chennai on June 13, 2020. He was 69 at the time of his demise. The cinematographer had been ill for the past few weeks and was also hospitalised and underwent heart surgery. It is being reported in cinema.dinamalar.com that he was moved to the ICU after his condition did not improve and he breathed his last today. Kannan is survived by wife Kanchana and daughters Madhumati and Janani. Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies of Heart Attack at 39.

B Kannan was a well-known personality in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu industries. Even though he had worked on more than 50 films in the South Indian film industry, B Kannan was known for his constant association to director Bharathiraja. In fact, he 40 out of his 50 films were with Bharathiaraja.

Check Out This Tweet Below:

Legendary Cinematographer #BKannan passed away in Chennai.. He worked in more than 50 films (40 films with @offBharathiraja ). He was HoD at @BOFTAindia for Cinematography. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/i7tX9VBcom — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 13, 2020

B Kannan had won the Shantaram Award for his work on the film Kadal Pookkal and was also the recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Best Cinematography for his movies Alagal Oivathillai and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei.

It is being reported that Kannan's mortal remains are at his home in Alwarpet in Chennai. His last rites will take place on June 14. Our prayers are with Kannan's family. May his soul rest in peace.

