Director Bala is one of the most prolific filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. Widely known for revolutionizing Tamil Cinema, Bala has given some of the most iconic movies ever since he made his directorial debut. His films are realistic and has a different approach towards every genre. This National Award-winning director has turned a year older on July 11. He has directed only a handful of films, but each and every movie helmed by him gave out a strong message. Kamal Haasan Remembers Iconic Filmmaker K Balachander On His 90th Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

Several films helmed by Bala has won National Awards, International Festival Awards, State Awards and many other accolades. From working as an production assistant and then becoming assistant director and then making his directorial debut in 1999, Bala’s journey in the world of cinema has been incredible. On the occasion of Bala’s 54th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best movies. From Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan to Dulquer Salmaan’s OK Kanmani, 6 Times Bollywood Looked to Mani Ratnam’s Amazing Films for Inspiration!

Sethu – Bala had made his directorial debut with the film Sethu, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Abitha in the lead. This was a breakthrough film for the lead actor. This film had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. Sethu was remade in several other languages and that included in Hindi as Tere Naam, in Kannada as Huchcha and in Telugu as Seshu.

Pithamagan – The 2003 released film Pithamagan starring Chiyaan Vikram, Saravanan and Laila in the lead, was another critically acclaimed and commercially successful film. Vikram, who had portrayed the character Chitahan, had won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Naan Kadavul – This movie is based on a Tamil novel Yezhaam Ulagam by Jeyamohan. The author had written the dialogues of this 2009 released film that featured Arya and Pooja in the lead. Bala, who once again delivered a hard-hitting subject, won National Film Award for Best Direction.

Paradesi - Atharvaa, Vedhika and Dhansika starrer was based on novel Eriyum Panikadu. This period drama written and directed by Bala was an average success at the box office. But it definitely won praises from critics for its brilliant narrative.

Tharai Thappattai - Sasikumar and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s musical art film was another hit project given by him. The film’s music was composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja for which he won National Film Award for Best Background Score.

Bala’s last directorial project titled Naachiyaar had released two years ago, in 2018. Well, fans are waiting to know when he will return and give another impressive film. Here’s wishing the brilliant filmmaker of Tamil Cinema a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

