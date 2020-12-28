Abijeet Duddala recently won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The 32-year-old is also known for his works in Tollywood. He made his debut in Telugu Cinema with the film Life Is Beautiful, directed by Sekhar Kammula, in which Abijeet shared screen space with Vijay Deverakonda, who had a small cameo role. Abijeet was spotted at actor Deverakonda’s residence in Hyderabad where the cast of Life Is Beautiful was also seen in attendance. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Finale: Abijeet Duddala Wins The Nagarjuna Akkineni-Hosted Reality Show.

Life Is Beautiful released in 2012 had featured five debutants including Abijeet Duddala, Sudhakar Komakula, Kaushik Darbha, Shagun Kaur and Zara Shah. The film might have opened to mixed reviews, however, the cast remained as good friends ever since then. And with Abijeet winning Bigg Boss Telugu 4, it undoubtedly called for some fun reunion with these bunch of pals. If you haven’t seen the pictures from the reunion yet, you got to take a look at it right away.

Abijeet Duddala With Vijay Deverakonda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abijeet (@abijeet11)

Team Life Is Beautiful

Even Vijay Deverakonda’s mother and brother Anand Deverakonda were seen in the pictures. Looks like the reunion turned out be a fun one indeed!

