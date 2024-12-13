Bougainvillea Movie Review: Amal Neerad’s mystery thriller Bougainvillea draws inspiration from the novel Rithuvinte Lokam. Both the film and the book unfold through the fragmented perspective of an amnesiac protagonist, making her an unreliable protagonist - think Memento’s Leonard Shelby, but with more bougainvillaeas. This approach keeps Bougainvillea gripping and mystifying for much of its runtime. However, once the predictable twist is revealed, the film loses its edge, stumbling into a limp yet overly stylised conclusion. Also, if you’re watching this for Fahadh Faasil, prepare yourself for another 2024 disappointment, along with Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Some spoilers ahead- though unavoidable!) ‘Bougainvillea’ Movie Review: Netizens Praise Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi’s Stellar Performances in Amal Neerad’s ‘Slow-Burn Psychological Thriller’.

Reethu (Jyothirmayi) suffers from memory loss caused by an accident eight years ago, which also involved her husband, Dr Royce (Kunchacko Boban). While trying to lead a normal life, raising two children and painting (mainly bougainvillaeas), Reethu struggles with frequent memory lapses despite the support of Royce and her maid, Rema (Srinda).

Her life takes a turn when she becomes entangled in an investigation surrounding the disappearance of several tourist girls. ACP David Koshy (Fahadh Faasil) discovers CCTV footage showing Reethu trailing one of the victims, but she has no memory of the incident. The rest of the movie revolves around Reethu piecing together fragments of her broken memories as the mystery unfolds.

'Bougainvillea' Movie Review - Jyothirmayi is Fantastic

Malayalam cinema has delivered some stellar thrillers in recent years, making it increasingly challenging for filmmakers to keep audiences guessing. These days, it’s less about whodunnit and more about howtheydunnit... a shift executed nicely in recent films like Sookshamadarshini. Even the underrated Golam managed to engage viewers with such a thrilling shift in narrative. Unfortunately, Bougainvillea’s whodunnit angle feels glaringly obvious once the suspense builds, and the howtheydunnit is pretty weak once the reveal is made. I tried to keep my suspicions at bay, thanks to Amal Neerad’s taut direction (in most parts) and Jyothirmayi’s remarkable performance, but I couldn't help where it's all heading, and I was disappointed when that's what happened.

A Still From Bougainvillea

Speaking of Jyothirmayi, while her casting sparked accusations of nepotism (she’s Amal Neerad’s wife), her performance should silence some of her critics. She excels in scenes where Reethu grapples with the obliviousness of her fragmented memory or she erupts in emotional outbursts. Anend C Chandran’s cinematography enhances these moments, such as an early scene depicting Reethu’s first memory lapse, captured with a stunning dolly zoom. Sushin Shyam’s score adds to the film’s suspenseful atmosphere, elevating key sequences.

'Bougainvillea' Movie Review - A WhoDunnit That Doesn't Make a Strong Landing

Despite these strengths, Bougainvillea struggles to sustain its intrigue. It often feels like the film is working overtime to be ahead of the viewer, which leads to desperate narrative choices - like a subplot involving Reethu’s children that feels manipulative. A specific scene where Reethu and Royce drop the kids off at their school van comes across as particularly contrived.

A Still From Bougainvillea

The casting also undermines the film’s impact. Without delving into major spoilers, once it’s clear Reethu has some involvement in the girls’ disappearances, the trajectory becomes predictable. I couldn’t help but think of a certain 1944 Hollywood classic as events unfolded even before the gaslighting cat was out of the bag. The villain reveal, followed by a flashback that tried to explain the antagonist’s motivations (though I am still clueless as to why they turned a serial killer), felt unnecessary and clunky. A stronger villain monologue could have sufficed, sparing viewers the clichéd backstory. The overly stylised climax further dilutes the emotional stakes, with convenient tropes undercutting the scene’s intensity. Thankfully, there was one twist towards the late end of the movie that surprised me, but it immediately also doused me with the horrific implications of that twist and how evil the antagonist truly is.

'Bougainvillea' Movie Review - Fahadh Faasil Feels Underutilised Again

The screenplay also falters in its portrayal of law enforcement. David Koshy insists Reethu is the key to solving the case, yet the police fail to monitor her or Royce, or even conduct basic background checks on them. Their only competent act was to hire a criminologist (Veena Nandakumar), but, perhaps under the influence of their incompetence, even she conveniently delays informing Koshy when she realises who the real culprit is. David Koshy even admits in the end that he goofed up. It feels like an understatement... it’s more of a colossal blunder.

A Still From Bougainvillea

Which makes me believe Fahadh Faasil took up this role as a favour to Amal Neerad rather than a meaningful addition to his filmography. The character benefits from Fahadh Faasil's commitment to the role, but it is never the other way around. This is essentially an extended cameo that lacks depth. Sharaf U Dheen, who plays Rema’s husband and Reethu’s occasional driver, might have been better suited for this role given how underutilised he is in his own part.

Kunchacko Boban delivers a decent performance, but certain moments expose cracks in his portrayal - particularly a scene in the first half where he handles one of Reethu’s violent episodes with inexplicable nonchalance. It’s a glaring red flag that diminishes the character’s credibility.

'Bougainvillea' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Bougainvillea is like one of the paintings of bougainvillaeas that Reethu keeps drawing - it looks enticing at first glance, but the closer you look, the more smudges you notice in the details. Amal Neerad’s direction, Jyothirmayi’s powerful performance, and the technical finesse carry the film through its stronger moments. But predictable twists, a shaky screenplay, and underwhelming character arcs leave the audience with a mystery that feels half-baked at best. Bougainvillea is now streaming on Sony LIV.

Rating: 2.5

