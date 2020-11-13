Surya's Soorarai Pottru is getting some really good reviews on social media. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is loosely based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, an Indian entrepreneur, Air Deccan Founder, and a retired Army captain. Now the man himself has reviewed the film and finds it heavily fictionalised. However, that doesn't mean he didn't appreciate the film. In a series of tweets, he mentioned how some of the scenes took him back many years and that's why he enjoyed the film so much. Soorarai Pottru Movie Review: Suriya Flies High in Sudha Kongara’s Well-Told and Immersive Underdog Tale

Gopinath writes, "Sorarai potru...Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster. Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories." So like a lot of other people who have watched the film, Gopinath too found the film extremely important. Check out his review here...

Sorarai potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster. Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

Former Army man feels it is true to the undying spirit of triumph

Dramatised but true to the undying spirit of triumph of hope against struggles and tribulations of an entrepreneur with disadvantaged rural background over overwhelming odds. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

He is quite impressed by Aparna's performance

The portrayal of my wife Bhargavi by Aparna was very well etched out , of a woman who had her own mind , strong but soft , feisty and fearless and an inspiration to rural women especially who are equal and can be entrepreneurs in their own right. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

Of course, some words of praise for the man of the moment as well

And Suriya was powerful and carried off the part of an entrepreneur obsessed to the point of madness that makes dreams come true. A timely and great uplifting story in these times of gloom — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

Director Sudha gets showered with praises by him as well

And kudos and big salute to Director Sudha , to have balanced very deftly a male centric story lead by Suriya by portraying a wife acted by Aparna who was a powerful counter balance in an inspiring and heartwarming way — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

The underdog tale has managed to win over all the critics while social media is filled with words of praises for Surya.

