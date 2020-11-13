Surya's Soorarai Pottru is getting some really good reviews on social media. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is loosely based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, an Indian entrepreneur, Air Deccan Founder, and a retired Army captain. Now the man himself has reviewed the film and finds it heavily fictionalised. However, that doesn't mean he didn't appreciate the film. In a series of tweets, he mentioned how some of the scenes took him back many years and that's why he enjoyed the film so much. Soorarai Pottru Movie Review: Suriya Flies High in Sudha Kongara’s Well-Told and Immersive Underdog Tale

Gopinath writes, "Sorarai potru...Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster. Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories." So like a lot of other people who have watched the film, Gopinath too found the film extremely important. Check out his review here...

Former Army man feels it is true to the undying spirit of triumph

He is quite impressed by Aparna's performance

Of course, some words of praise for the man of the moment as well

Director Sudha gets showered with praises by him as well

The underdog tale has managed to win over all the critics while social media is filled with words of praises for Surya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).