Chiranjeevi Konidela aka Megastar Chiru celebrates his 66th birthday on August 22. He is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu industry, having debuted in 1978 with Punadhirallu. Till date, he has featured in more than 150 movies. He is the recipient of several honors, for his contribution to Indian and Telugu cinema which includes three Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards, nine Filmfare Awards South and he was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2006. In a career spanning of almost 39 years, he has done a variety of roles. Megastar Chiru has always graced the screens whenever he appeared, starting from playing ravishing roles to action-packed dramas, his breakdancing and hip-hop skills earned him lots of love and fame from the film industry. Chiranjeevi Birthday: A Look At The Tollywood Megastar’s Best Roles!

Apart from his acting career, Chiranjeevi's breakdancing talent makes him more famous. He is a quite well-known actor globally, also some says that he is the man who changed the face of Indian Cinema. Chiranjeevi's personality and swag on the dance floors makes him the most popular multi-talented star of the Telugu film industry. Also, the Acharya actor enjoys a huge fan following on his social media handles. #Chiru153: Makers of Chiranjeevi’s Film To Drop a Special Update on August 21!

On the occasion of his 66th birthday, we have listed top five dance songs of the actor that will make you groove instantly:

Merupula La La

From the film Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu (1989), this song of Chiranjeevi was quite popular. The track shows us Chiranjeevi's amazing breakdance skills and his swag on the dance floors. His moves and steps on this hip-hop number reveals how much he enjoys the dance with his squad. This one is sung by Bhuvana Chandra and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu

This particular song was a massive hit and is from the movie Khaidi No. 150 (2017). The drum beats in the backdrop of this song will instantly add spark to any occasion or party. Sung by Devi Sri Prasad and Ranina Reddy, the track features Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Raai Laxmi. Chiranjeevi's extraordinary steps on this number proves he is a powerhouse performer.

Ratthaalu

Another track from Khaidi No. 150 (2017), which shows the deadly moves of Chiranjeevi. Sung by Nakash Aziz and Jasmine Sandlas, the song is quite masaledaar. Beside Megastar Chiru, Kajal Aggarwal and Raai Laxmi puts a different flavour on it. Chiranjeevi, as usual fires the dance floor with his tremendous dance steps.

Dayi Dayi Damma

Chiranjeevi and Sonali Bendre's song became quite famous for their hook step, this one from the movie Indra (2002) portrays some classic and unique moves. Sung by KK and Mahalakshmi Iyer, this number will make you ape Chiranjeevi's dance steps for sure. The exclusive style of Megastar Chiru in the song is the most interesting and eye-catching part.

Bham Bham Bole

The last song shows Chiranjeevi as the ultimate 'king of break dance', his slow-mo steps on the number needs all your attention. Voiced by Hariharan and Shankar Mahadevan, this track has religious meaning as Chiru performs his magical moves on a temple with beautiful lightings and festival vibes. We wish this immensely lovable actor, breakdance god, Many Many Happy Returns of The Day!

